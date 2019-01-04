Justin Timberlake Returns to Touring After Canceling 2018 Dates Over Health Concerns

Justin Timberlake is back on stage weeks after he was forced to cancel a number of concerts on his Man of the Woods Tour due to health concerns.

The “Can’t Stop This Feeling” singer is set to take the stage at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena Friday night for the first time in nearly a month, an announcement he made in a short Instagram video.

“First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday. Second of all, D.C. we here. We’re back. Can’t wait. Excited, ya’ll ready?” Timberlake says in the clip.

View this post on Instagram And… we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2019 at 6:57pm PST

It was in early December that the GRAMMY winner was forced to postpone his December 2018 shows, including stops in Omaha, Nebraska on Dec. 8; Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 10; and St. Louis on Dec. 13, after suffering bruised vocal chords.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice,” he wrote Instagram at the time. “They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

News of the postponement came after he had already postponed his October shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden as well as shows at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in November for the same reason.

The former *NSYNC singer announced the rescheduled dates for his Man of the Woods Tour in mid-December. After first taking the stage at Washington D.C.’s Capital One Arena for the rebooted tour, rescheduled dates as slated to begin on Jan. 28 with a rescheduled concert at Denver, Colorado’s Pepsi Center followed by rescheduled shows at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31.

Timberlake, who released his autobiography Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me in October, released his Man of the Woods album just before e his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.