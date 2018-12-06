Justin Timberlake Forced to Postpone Remaining Tour Dates Amid Ongoing Health Concerns

Justin Timberlake was forced to postpone the rest of his Man of the Woods tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. He has already postponed other shows due to health concerns.

Timberlake announced the news on his Instagram page Wednesday, telling fans how his vocal cords are healing, but that doctors have advised him to stay off the stage.

“Hey guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” Timberlake wrote. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month.”

The former *NSYNC singer continued, “I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding – I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates.”

Timberlake was scheduled to perform in Omaha, Nebraska on Dec. 8; Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 10; and St. Louis on Dec. 13. The tour is scheduled to resume in the new year on Jan. 4 in Washington, D.C.

The “Filthy” singer has been forced to postpone several shows this fall because of “bruised vocal cords.” In October, he was forced to delay shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden and in Buffalo, New York. The Madison Square Garden show was rescheduled for Timberlake’s birthday on Jan. 31. In November, he had to postpone a show at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, and it was rescheduled for March 10.

The Man of the Woods tour itinerary already includes several rescheduled dates, along with the Jan. 31 show at Madison Square Garden. The tour will finish up on April 12 and 13 with rescheduled shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Timberlake released Man of the Woods just before his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. His fourth solo album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with 293,000 equivalent copes moved. It includes the singles “Filthy,” “Supplies” and “Say Something,” which features country singer Chris Stapleton.

The singer also released his autobiography Hindsight & All The Things I Can’t See In Front Of Me in October. While promoting the book, Timberlake appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gave a completely silent interview. He used a pen and paper and charades movements to answer Fallon’s questions.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia