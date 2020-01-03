Justin Bieber Song ‘Yummy’ Sparks Spirited Twitter Reactions

On Jan. 3, Justin Bieber released “Yummy,” his first solo single since 2016’s “Company,” and naturally, his fans are freaking out. The song is essentially an ode to Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, with the Canadian star declaring how “yummy” his significant other is dozens of times throughout the R&B track. Bieber also makes sure to get in a plug for his clothing brand, Drew House, singing, “Hop in the Lambo’, I’m on my way / Drew House slippers on with a smile on my face.”

Many of Bieber’s fans are fans of the song.

“JUSTIN BIEBER JUST SAVED THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND DROPPED R&B SONG OF THE YEAR HE REALLY DID THAT IT’S SO GOOD IT REALLY IS BIEBER2020,” one proclaimed.

Another tweeted, “YUMMY IS A WHOLE MASTERPIECE. BIEBER IS BACK. R&BIEBER IS HERE.”

how ur skin looks when u stream yummy by justin bieber pic.twitter.com/zar7mdHV8v — #YUMMY out jan 3rd 🎈 (@dialaaaaaaa) January 3, 2020

Some people couldn’t help but joke about the amount of times he used the word “yummy.”

“My personal opinion: yummy issa bop and his voice sounds so good, but the lyrics are soooo repetitive sorry,” one person wrote.

justin bieber writing about his partner: yeah you got that yummy yum that yummy yum that yummy yummy shawn mendes writing about his partner: when i look across the room and you’re staring right back at me, like somebody told a joke and we’re the only ones laughing — 𝒹𝒾𝓁𝒶𝓇𝒶 (@whythisIove) January 3, 2020

JB:Yeah, you got that yummy-yumy

That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy

Beliebers: pic.twitter.com/prqwUUiCIR — Los Memes del Perreo (@Memesdelperreo) January 3, 2020

Even the singer’s mom, Patti Mallette, weighed in on the song on Twitter, though her choice of emojis jokingly belied her tweet’s message.

So talented. Sounds so good @justinbieber. You’re so married and mature. 😐😑 https://t.co/oYFcVS72E7 — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) January 3, 2020

Bieber is gifting fans with the music video for “Yummy” on Jan. 4, and Twitter will no doubt have more to say when it arrives.

“Yummy” is the first of many musical moments for Bieber this year — last month, he announced that his new album will arrive in 2020 and his YouTube documentary series, Seasons, will premiere on Jan. 27. The 25-year-old is also planning to hit the road on a tour beginning in May to support his album, which will be his first since 2015’s Purpose.

