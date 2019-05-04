Justin Bieber Faces Backlash After Defending Chris Brown and Comparing Him to Michael Jackson

Justin Bieber faced a new wave of backlash Friday night after he defended Chris Brown, even suggesting the controversial singer is underappreciated and will be seen in the same light as Michael Jackson and Tupac Shakur after his death.

“Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “I’m calling it now when CB passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time … trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate! Love you [Chris Brown].”

Bieber included a meme called “The Legendary Equation,” suggesting that Jackson plus Shakur equals Brown.

The post was instantly met with backlash with fans who were shocked to see Bieber show support for Brown.

“if there’s one thing we won’t do in 2019 is praise domestic abusers. There aren’t excuses for this behaviour. And it really sickens me to see how openly you talk about it as if it was just ‘one’ simple mistake,” one person wrote.

“Ain’t nobody love a man who beats up their girlfriend dude. No matter how talented, he’s f– up and cannot come back from that,” another added.

“If this happens to your daughter I wonder if you feel differently,” one person wrote. “Sadly you can’t even take care of your wife or dogs and can’t stay in a house for more than one night without running off so you probably won’t be having kids soon.”

“You should delete this. Physical abuse is not a mistake, and I promise you that the women he beat will never forget the horrors they went through. He caused trauma to innocent people, how can you support that?” another added.

Bieber’s post came after the band Chvrches criticized EDM producer Marshmello for working with Brown on the song “Light It Up.”

“We are really upset, confused and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” the group wrote on Twitter. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

TMZ posted video of Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry explaining why they took a stand, and said she has received death threats since they released their statement.

Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault against singer Rihanna in 2009, but has continued to work with pop stars. This year, he has already released “Wobble Up” with Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy and “Light It Up” with Marshmello and Tyga. He recorded “Next to You” with Bieber in 2011 and appeared on his Christmas album Under the Mistletoe.

In January 2019, Brown was accused of rape in Paris, and is reportedly suing the accuser for defamation.

Jackson has long been the subject of child molestation allegations, both before and after his death in 2009. Shakur, who was shot and killed in 1996, served time in prison for sexual assault charges.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images