Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun Refute Rumor They Haven't Spoken in Months

Are Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun parting ways? Speculation went into overdrive after a report from Puck News claimed that Bieber and Braun hadn't "spoken in months." According to the writer Matthew Belloni, the pop star "has been poking around for a new agency or manager." Complicating the matter is that just before Braun sold Ithaca Holdings to South Korean giant HYBE in 2021, Bieber signed a new management deal that he still has time to fulfill. Belloni notes that while neither side is confirming a split, "I'm told they're headed separate ways, and their lawyers are involved."

He contends that this separation reflects Justin and wife Hailey Bieber's house-cleaning efforts in light of his health issues and canceled tour: CAA was just fired as his agency, according to three sources, longtime lawyer Aaron Rosenberg has been replaced by David Lande at the Ziffren firm, and Bieber has been assigned business manager Lou Taylor, who served as the villain in the Britney Spears conservatorship case. The article mentioned another new lawyer, Michael Rhodes, whose firm, according to the report, helped close a $200 million deal earlier this year to sell Bieber's music rights to the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital company to help pay off mounting debts.

Justin Bieber shuts down rumors he’s splitting from longtime manager Scooter Braun https://t.co/SddyrVGpbL pic.twitter.com/D85zrlVkXA — Page Six (@PageSix) August 18, 2023

However, according to a Friday report from Page Six, reps for all parties have confirmed that rumors claiming they have separated aren't true. The report has not been addressed publicly by either party. Braun, 42, seems unconcerned by the rumors, sharing pics on Instagram of himself having the time of his life abroad with friends such as Usher. "Love," the post is captioned. The comments section was abuzz with inquiries and opinions about Bieber, 29. "Get me Justin," said one fan, while another wrote, "What happened with Justin????" Bieber hasn't posted any new pictures to Instagram since May 18, when he congratulated Hailey on launching her Rhode UK line. "Proud of you," he wrote in the caption.

Braun has known Bieber since the manager discovered his YouTube videos in 2006 and helped him launch his hugely successful career, collaborating with him on all his top-selling albums. In recent years, Braun has made several headlines due to his ongoing dispute with Taylor Swift regarding ownership of her master recordings. In a recent interview, he confessed that he had learned an "important lesson" from the entire situation, confiding that assuming Swift, 33, would speak with him as a result of the acquisition had been influenced by "arrogance." "The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone — once the deal was done — was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character, and say, 'Great, let's be in business together,'" Braun said in September 2022 on NPR's "The Limits with Jay Williams" podcast. "I made that assumption with people that I didn't know … [and] I can never make that assumption again. I can't put myself in a place of, you know, arrogance to think that someone would just be willing to have a conversation and be excited to work with me."