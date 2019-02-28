Jonas Brothers Set to Release New Music for First Time Since 2013 Breakup

The Jonas Brothers are back!

The band, comprised of brothers Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, are releasing new music for the first time since 2013 on Friday, with the trio announcing a new single, “Sucker.” On their Instagram page on Thursday, the group shared that the track will be released at midnight, instantly sending fans into a frenzy.

They also posted the cover art for the song, which finds the brothers walking in front of a building covered in rainbow balloons, all three wearing brightly-colored outfits.

The trio also posted a clip riffing on a fan-favorite moment in which Kevin and Nick picked up a table and turned it around before Joe walks in, crosses his arms and intones, “Oh, how the tables have turned.” This time, the clip ends with a banner being unfurled that reads, “Hello again.”

Clearly, the group is dedicated to catering to their fans.

Just for you guys 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IaYohmXMBv — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) February 28, 2019

To promote their single, the Jonas Brothers will appear on The Late Late Show with James Corden every night next week starting on Monday, March 4, including an episode of Carpool Karaoke, a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts and the world premiere performance of “Sucker.”

“We’ve kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back,” Nick said in a preview clip for the Carpool Karaoke segment.

“We’ve gotta dust off the cobwebs,” Kevin joked.

Fans had been speculating that the group would be reuniting for some time since they reactivated their Instagram account last year, and recent social blackout all but confirmed something was on the way.

The Jonas Brothers burst onto the music scene in 2005, quickly capturing the hearts of tween girls everywhere. They released four albums, during which time they starred in their own Disney Channel show, two Camp Rock films and a 3D concert documentary. The group last released the single “First Time” in 2013 before breaking up to be “brothers first.”

“Prioritizing our family is really important to us,” Nick told PEOPLE at the time, while Kevin added, “We’re choosing our family because it was becoming toxic.”

Since their musical split, all three brothers have been busy — Kevin and his wife, Danielle, welcomed two daughters, Joe formed pop group DNCE and got engaged to Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner, and Nick kicked off a solo career and recently married actress Priyanka Chopra.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur