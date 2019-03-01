Jonas Brothers ‘Sucker’ Music Video Features Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

The Jonas Brothers officially returned with their first single in nearly six years on Thursday night, releasing their new track, “Sucker,” along with its accompanying music video. The clip features the three brothers — Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas — as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, Joe’s fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Nick’s wife, actress Priyanka Chopra.

“Sucker” is an upbeat love song consistent with the brothers’ pop sound and was written by Kevin, Joe, Nick, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes and Ryan Tedder.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The music video drives the romantic theme home, with the three couples hanging out in a castle as the brothers put on a performance for their significant others. Wearing the most amazing couture ensembles, the women lounge with rabbits, trim hedges, walk corgis and lounge in outdoor bathtubs. The couples also throw a tea party and a dinner party and pose for a painted portrait.

After the video’s premiere, fans of the band quickly began joking that they should have been the significant others featured in the clip.

Jonas Brothers throwing their marriages in my face as if I haven’t been Mrs. Jonas since 2006! I’m not saying I’m mad… but that shit hurted! — Jaz (@itsjazmarie) March 1, 2019

“Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle popping up in the Suckers video reminding us their men are very happily taken and we’ll never be Mrs. Jonas,” someone tweeted.

Ultimately, the #JSisters, as the three women call themselves, got a whole lot of love online for their appearances.

there is only one god and her name is Sophie Turner pic.twitter.com/4iGaAXItHQ — Virginia (@jaimelsnnister) March 1, 2019

“Wow who knew Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie are my new favorite Jonas brothers???” wrote one fan.

“FORGET BEINGN MRS NICK JONAS I WANT TO BE MRS PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS,” tweeted another.

Was I supposed to look at anything but Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle? Honestly, Jonas Brothers Who? I want to see these talented ladies on tour! #SuckerVideo pic.twitter.com/kB3qtPK4EZ — Alexis Gaskin (@Alexis_Gaskin) March 1, 2019

The ladies themselves were also pretty excited about appearing in the video, with Turner promoting her fiancé’s video on Instagram and tagging the “j sistas” in her caption.

“This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work,” Chopra wrote on her own Instagram. “Such a fun family affair…#JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you husband.”

To solidify their reunion, the Jonas Brothers will begin a week-long stint on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, March 4, with the trio participating in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts and the world premiere performance of “Sucker.”

“We’ve kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back,” Nick said in a preview clip for the Carpool Karaoke segment.

“We’ve gotta dust off the cobwebs,” Kevin joked.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Jonas Brothers