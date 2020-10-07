Johnny Nash Fans Heartbroken After 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Dies at 80
Johnny Nash fans are heartbroken over the death of the reggae and pop music singer best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." His son, John Nash, said that he died Tuesday morning. He was 80 years old. Following the news of Nash's death, social media platforms were immediately flooded with tributes to him and condolences to his family.
Nash began his career as a pop singer in the 1950s. In the '60s, he and Danny Sims formed JAD Records and signed Bob Marley and other members of the group The Wailers while living in Jamaica. Sims told the Houston Chronicle in 2012 that "Johnny loved reggae. And he loved Bob and the guys. He taught Bob how to sing on the mic, and they taught Johnny how to play the reggae rhythm."
But Nash's most easily identifiable contribution to music was "I Can See Clearly Now," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Nov. 4, 1972, and stayed there for four straight weeks, according to Billboard. After the song was recorded by Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff in 1993 for the Cool Runnings movie soundtrack, it returned to the Billboard charts, with Cliff's version making it to No. 11.
R.I.P to the reggae legend Johnny Nash. One of the artists who made me fall in love with lovers rock and reggae music in the early 70s. So many amazing tunes and a voice like silk. I have never really known a time with reggae music. He was one of the greatest. #JohnnyNash— Boy George (the truth is in your breath) (@BoyGeorge) October 7, 2020
Johnny Nash was one of the first non-Jamaicans to record reggae and worked with Bob Marley early in his career. Rest well, legend, and thank you for the music. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/9T6xfyGFKL— Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) October 7, 2020
In memoriam Johnny Nash (1940-2020).
I think I can make it now the pain is gone— AC Fick (@acfick72) October 7, 2020
All of the bad feelings have disappeared
Here is that rainbow I've been praying for
It's gonna be a bright sunshiny day
(1972). pic.twitter.com/cdV0Z9wwJD
"I can see clearly now...the rain is gone." That early 70's hit is one of my favorite songs from #JohnnyNash. Next on @GMA we remember the life of the reggae-inspired singer-songwriter who passed away at 80 years old.— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) October 7, 2020
2020 is the worst.
“I Can See Clearly Now”
Johnny Nash has passed away at age 80.
Rest, Sir.💔🖤pic.twitter.com/neN54mLrM0— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 7, 2020
Three legends taken away from us in one day.— Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) October 7, 2020
RIP Johnny Nash, Bunny Lee and Eddie Van Halen 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YGL4l62ty5
Rest In Peace, Johnny Nash. 🎼 🙏🏽💔 pic.twitter.com/VhiewIV0en— Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) October 7, 2020
R.I.P Eddie Van Halen and Johnny Nash.
You will both be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/NyQPXVmm42— Furrious (@Furrious_Wolf_) October 7, 2020
Johnny Nash sang one of the most iconic songs of the 20th Century. No one will ever sing that song like he did. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/Rk9LSGKcPD— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) October 7, 2020
This day just got more sad. RIP Johnny Nash. Beautiful voice. 💔 https://t.co/x2m5ybkVKW— Fred Sablan (@Fredsablan) October 7, 2020
I believe most of us would say we can’t see clearly right now. This is such a hopeful song and we need that right now. Thank you Johnny Nash. #RIPJohnnyNash #2020istough https://t.co/PevZLvbO0Z— Kim Kizer Hays (@HaysKizer) October 7, 2020
RIP #JohnnyNash— Shae Roberts 🌊 (@Shaedreams) October 7, 2020
nothing but blue skies. Thank you for your gifts Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/tg7F0rM7NS