Johnny Nash Fans Heartbroken After 'I Can See Clearly Now' Singer Dies at 80

Johnny Nash fans are heartbroken over the death of the reggae and pop music singer best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." His son, John Nash, said that he died Tuesday morning. He was 80 years old. Following the news of Nash's death, social media platforms were immediately flooded with tributes to him and condolences to his family.

Nash began his career as a pop singer in the 1950s. In the '60s, he and Danny Sims formed JAD Records and signed Bob Marley and other members of the group The Wailers while living in Jamaica. Sims told the Houston Chronicle in 2012 that "Johnny loved reggae. And he loved Bob and the guys. He taught Bob how to sing on the mic, and they taught Johnny how to play the reggae rhythm."

But Nash's most easily identifiable contribution to music was "I Can See Clearly Now," which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Nov. 4, 1972, and stayed there for four straight weeks, according to Billboard. After the song was recorded by Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff in 1993 for the Cool Runnings movie soundtrack, it returned to the Billboard charts, with Cliff's version making it to No. 11.