Joey Fatone Teases Possible *NSYNC Reunion Tour

Is NSYNC planning on making a comeback?

Let’s just say it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Boy band member, Joey Fatone, 42, fueled rumors while talking to US Weekly while that the band hasn’t fully entertained the idea of hitting the road yet.

“You know, we haven’t had a conversation about anything yet, at the moment. So, never say never, or yes or no,” he said. “I know a lot of people since we did the Coachella thing [with Ariana Grande back in April], people are like, ‘What are we doing?’ So it’s one of those things to find out, do we want to do something or do we not? So we haven’t had that conversation yet. Hopefully soon, at some point.”

He did say the possibility is within reach though — so, 90’s babies, hold on just a little bit longer!

For now, the Backstreet Boys and Spice Girls will have to do for nostalgic fans. Both of those pop-star level groups are temporarily back together and performing for millions around the world, minus Victoria Beckham who decided fashion was more her thing these days. She did wish her former gal pals the best of luck before their European tour.

NSYNC rose to fame in the late 90’s with hit singles like “Bye Bye Bye” “It’s Gonna Be Me” and “I Want You Back.” Their years as a boy band was more than successful to say the least, but the group eventually went their separate ways in 2002. After that, lead singer Justin Timberlake, 38, went on to succeed in a solo career and hasn’t stopped since.

Millennials did get a small taste of having the band back together on a few separate occasions. In 2013 at the MTV Video Music Awards when they performed “Rock Your Body” for the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, fans couldn’t get enough, and all five members — Timberlake, Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick — also reunited to accept their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While it’s still unclear whether the band will get back together for a tour or not, it’s even more unclear if Timberlake would join; however, Fatone did mention that while fans seem to think that may be what’s holding them back, he’s making it clear that it’s not.

“We have to have the conversation, even without Justin,” he admitted. “The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird. “People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.”