Why ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Fans Think Star Has Come out as Bisexual

Joe Budden, rapper and podcast pioneer, is trending on Twitter. While Budden typically makes headlines for his unconventional views and shock values, this time around, questions regarding his sexuality are at the forefront. During the Thursday, Nov. 4 episode of his Budden discussing his attraction to both men and women has many wondering whether he’s publically identifying as bisexual, or bluffing.

“I’m bisexual,” he says. “How do I spread this news? How do I spread the word? Listen, I like guys and girls. Spread the word. I’m down.”

The former reality star dated Love & Hip Hop: New York personality Cyn Santana. The two were engaged and share a son, Lexington. Their relationship and their eventual split were chronicled on the show. Budden has also dated and been linked to Kaylin Garcia, Yaris Sanchez, Esther Baxter, Tahiry Jose, Gloria Velez, and Christina Milian.

But many don’t believe Budden was actually referring to himself. Apparently, the viral clip was part of a longer conversation about DaBaby’s Rolling Loud Miami controversy in which he made controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS. As Budden and his co-hosts Ish and Ice were discussing Da Baby’s incident, Budden says at the 53:00 mark, “I like boys and girls.”

Budden later tweeted, “Ahhhh, I see the word got out!!! Continue to spread the word pls.” Whether or not Budden is doing things for clickbait has yet to be determined. In the meantime, Twitter was left in shambles.

Falling for the tricks

https://twitter.com/Staydafuckmad/status/1456371835403132929?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This user says Budden has Twitter users fooled completely. They clearly aren’t buying into it.

Budden is bluffing

https://twitter.com/UrOpinionStinks/status/1456371975073550339?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Another user says people aren’t paying attention. Too many people haven’t listened in full before drawing a conclusion.

Jumping on the bandwagon

https://twitter.com/TwittaAttorney/status/1456372374555738116?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This Twitter user says everyone is Tweeting and in a frenzy without even listening to the podcast. They suggest everyone listen in full to get the full context. Obviously, they believe Budden is bluffing.

More context please

https://twitter.com/Robwashere_/status/1456372426187714564?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Whether or not Budden is telling the truth will have to be confirmed by Budden. This Twitter user wants to see the full episode before making his decision.

Confusing, to say the least

https://twitter.com/JavonSparxx/status/1456372564771622915?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Budden has had so many trending moments that this user doesn’t know if he’s being honest or joking. With Budden playing into the social media chatter, it’s hard to determine what’s true.

Big moment in hip hop

https://twitter.com/Mjaaee_/status/1456372561890058240?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If Budden is serious, this Twitter user says his revelation is a major moment. Misogony and homosexuality in hip hop has been rampant.