Jimmy Buffett: 3 Posthumous Songs Released a Week After His Death

Jimmy Buffett's death sent a shock through the music world, but fans shouldn't close the book on his career just yet. Before his passing, Buffett was prepping the release of his new album, Equal Strain On All Parts, on Nov. 3, 2023.

According to a press release about the album, three songs were made available to streaming platforms in the wake of Buffett's passing. The three are "Like My Dog," "My Gummie Just Kicked In," and "Bubbles Up."

All three songs and the album's title all hold a special personal place for Buffett and his family. As the press release details, the title comes from Buffett's grandfather's description of a good nap.

"The record, co-produced by longtime Coral Reefers, Michael Utley and Mac McAnally, features well-known friends, including Paul McCartney, Emmylou Harris, Lennie Gallant, Angelique Kidjo, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band," the release states. "Recorded this year, the 14-song album brims with Buffett's characteristically playful songs, but it also brings a thoughtful side."

"Like My Dog" is an ode to some of the fluffier members of Buffett's life, all carried by steel drums. Buffett had a slew of dogs by his side in his final days, sharing a bond with six dogs: Lola, Kingston, Pepper, Rosie, Ajax, and Kody.

"Bubbles Up" and "My Gummie Just Kicked In" both have a stamp of approval from Paul McCartney. The latter got its title from McCartney's wife after she exclaimed, "I'm fine. My gummie just kicked in!"

McCartney played bass on the track and spoke about it after Buffett's death. "I was very happy to have played on one of his latest songs called 'My Gummie Just Kicked In'. We had a real fun session and he played me some of his new songs," the former Beatle wrote. "One [new track], in particular, I loved was the song, 'Bubbles Up'. And I told him that not only was the song great but the vocal was probably the best I've heard him sing ever...He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life when you're confused and don't know where you are just follow the bubbles – they'll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away."

This tune seems like one that sums up Buffett's impact and his parting words to fans through the lyrics. "Just know that you are loved, there is light up above, and joy, there's always enough."