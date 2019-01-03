Jessie J Takes ‘Social Media Break’ After Experiencing ‘Unexpected Heavy Personal Stuff’

Singer Jessie J announced a “social media break” on Instagram Thursday, citing “unexpected heavy personal stuff.”

“Starting my new year with some unexpected heavy personal stuff has only made me want to be more present in my life,” the singer wrote. “Spending more real time with people I love and some time with myself. When sadness hits it’s important we embrace it, so it doesn’t define us and it’s for sure surfaced some emotions and things I need to work on with all my attention and love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, continued, “I have to practice on myself what I talk about [on] stage and in my music too. In a good way [happy face emoticon] so I am taking a break from all social media for a while.”

In the note, Jessie J said she is only taking a break for a while, not forever. Anything fans see on her social media pages for the time being will be from her representatives.

“Want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone,” she concluded. “I love you all. Happy new year. The year of LIVING THE best life for YOU… See you soon.”

Moments before posting that message, the “Bang Bang” singer also shared an illustration of a hand holding a heart and tagged the artist, Edel Rodriguez. She shared a poem by The Man on Fire reading, “Our stories all start and end the same way. Let’s make the pages in between worth reading.”

The posts came a few days after Jessie J paid tribute to her bodyguard, Dave, in a series of posts on Sunday after it was reported by PEOPLE that he died suddenly.

“I love you so much. We were supposed to meet for hot chocolate next week,” she wrote. “I miss you. I will see you on the other side one day. Rest easy Dave. Give your Dad a hug from me.”

Jessie J started dating Channing Tatum in October, several months after he split from Jenna Dewan. In November, the singer told fans at a November concert in London that she cannot have children. She said she was told four years ago she cannot have children, delivering a speech before she sang “Four Letter Word.”

“I wanted to write this song for myself in my moment of pain and sadness but also to give myself joy, to give other people something that they can listen to in the moment when it gets really hard,” the singer explained. “So if you’ve ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else go through it or have lost a child, then please know you’re not alone in your pain and I’m thinking of you when I sing this song.”

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall,” Tatum wrote on Instagram, along with a photo from the concert. “Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”

Photo credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images