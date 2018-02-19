Jessica Simpson Teases ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Car Wash in Sultry Instagram Snap

Jessica Simpson is throwing it back to her car-washing days. In an Instagram post shared Friday, the 37-year-old mom of two shared a steamy bikini photo from her iconic music video straight out of the Dukes of Hazzard movie.

The tune from the 2005 soundtrack remains one of Simpson’s most iconic music videos and reminded her followers of her rockin’ body once again.

“Anyone need a car wash?” Simpson wrote, before adding the hashtags #FBF, #DukesofHazzard and #PostedFromTheTreadmill.

Compliments like “so gorgeous” and “iconic” flooded the singer and designer’s comment section.

“You still got it!” one person wrote.

“Actually just watched this video on YouTube last night,” another person said. “You SLAYED, girl!”

“Love the hashtag,” someone else wrote, referring to Simpson’s treadmill comment.

“On the treadmill, you go girl!! Great inspo pic too,” another wrote.

“seriously your body in this movie is all my goals,” someone else said.

But not all of Daisy Duke’s reviews were positive.

“Britney would have done better,” one fan posited, wishing for a Britney Spears Dukes of Hazzard.

One person wrote that the sultry, sudsy scene would embarrass her young kids one day.

“Embarrassing for your kids,” one person wrote. Someone else came to her defense, writing, “She can post whatever she wants to post, just like you !!!”

Another shamed her for her fit body, even though countless others had complimented it om the same post.

“You were way too thin then. I prefer your natural, curvy, busty beautiful self now,” they chirped.

Simpson seemed to disregard the negative attention, as she usually does on Instagram. Earlier this month, she ignored haters after they wrote on her Instagram post that it looked like she had lip injections gone wrong.

In a puckered-up selfie, Simpson seemed to poke fun at the texture of her lips, using the hashtag #SandpaperSmooth.

While some fans responded with the usual heart eyes emoji or compliments on her sunglasses, others chimed in on what they think look like lip injections gone wrong, with one person even calling it a “serious issue.”

“Her fake lips are hilarious,” one person wrote.

“I think she’s got some dry crusty lips,” another said.

“Ewwwwwwww,” one person wrote elegantly.

Another went into detail, writing that Simpson’s bottom lip is “damaged for life I’m sure” and calling it a “serious issue.”

The famous mom seems to be feeling better after she posted about having the flu earlier this month. Her kids struggled with it a week prior, so she shared a makeup-free selfie of her “flu blues.” See the photo here.