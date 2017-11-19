Jessica Simpson Shares Throwback From the 2004 AMAs

The 2017 American Music Awards are on Sunday night, and Jessica Simpson is sharing a throwback look at her attire for the 2004 ceremony.

The “With You” singer shared the below shot of herself on the event’s red carpet. She’s wearing a low-cut, black patterned dress with gemstones around the waistline.

In the photo’s caption, she said it was “one of [her] all time favorite red carpet looks.”

She also added the hashtags, “FBF” and “to be 24 again.”

Fans are loving the look, as Simpson’s photo was received more than 85,000 likes.

See the photo below.