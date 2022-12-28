Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Rocker, Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Jeremiah Green, the founding drummer of the rock band Modest Mouse, has stage four cancer. Green's mother shared the news on Facebook on Christmas Day, asking fans for their thoughts and prayers. Modest Mouse is best known for their 2004 hits "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty."

"Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer," the musician's mother, Carol Namatame, wrote on Facebook. "He's is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!" She did not say what form of cancer Green was diagnosed with.

Seattle radio host Marco Collins also confirmed that Green had to pull out of Modest Mouse's recent tour because of his chemotherapy treatments. "Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also, his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he's got that in his corner)," Collins wrote. "Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well, buddy. We're all pulling for you!"

Green joined Modest Mouse in 1993, joining guitarist Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy. They released their first album in 1996 and found their biggest commercial success with the album Good News for People Who Love Bad News (2004). The record included "Float On" and "Ocean Breathes Salty." Although Green briefly left in 2003 after suffering a nervous breakdown, he and Brock have been the two constants in the group.

Modest Mouse recently toured to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album, The Lonesome Crowded West. They finished the tour on Dec. 20 in Washington, D.C. It's unclear how long Green remained with the band, since fan videos showed him at their Dec. 1 show in Los Angeles, notes PEOPLE. The band is scheduled to perform at South American music festivals in March.

Modest Mouse's most recent album is The Golden Casket, which was released in June 2021. Green played drums on 11 of the 12 tracks. Brock recently told NME they are already working on a new album. "I got seven new songs coming out pretty soon," Brock said in July. "As soon as we were done with the last album, I had a thorn in my side about everyone saying, 'Why does it take so long to put out records?' Because I find other interests! Not all of them good, but fuck it! I don't want to have to answer that question anymore, so I have a record that I'm really happy with."