Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Photos: See All the Reactions

After rumors began circulating earlier in September, it turns out the fan speculation was true after the NFL and Pepsi‘s latest announcement regarding the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira would be taking the stage together on Feb. 2.

The two singers teased the news shortly before the full reveal came, leaving social media to go crazy with reactions.

Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira#PepsiHalftime#SuperBowlLIV@pepsipic.twitter.com/c7oXQM0vjq — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) This is happening. 02.02.20 pic.twitter.com/SwHUhH3Lfe

Social media has been all over the news today, many of which supporting the league’s decision to incorporate the two singers into the show. This will be the first time Shakira and Lopez are taking the stage together.

A Rumor That Proved True

There were a few victory laps being taken by fans of Jennifer Lopez who had begun speculating earlier this month that the singer would be headling the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez appeared on NFL Sunday Kickoff where she was there to promote her upcoming film, Hustlers. Of course, fans began to dig deeper, believing that their was more to the appearance than just promoting.

It turns out that the partnership didn’t just end there, apparently.

I knew it was coming, so proud of u queen 🥺 💞 — mateo (@poneiboy) September 26, 2019

A Long Time Coming

Lopez rose to stardom in the early 2000s with the release of albums, “On the 6” in 1999 and “JLo” in 2001. To date, she has eight studio albums with the last one coming in 2014. She has sold over 80 million records worldwide and 40 million albums.

Even more impressive, she was the first woman to have a No. 1 album and No. 1 film in the same week with “The Wedding Planner” and her second album.

Meanwhile, Shakira’s most iconic song, “Hips Dont Lie”, a song that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at the time, set the record for most radio plays in a single week.

It’s about damn time! You’re going to kill it! — Zack Tremblay (@ZackTremblay) September 26, 2019

A Big Year for J-Lo

The Super Bowl announcement caps off quite a year for Lopez.

She has a starring role in Hustlers, which has a chance to take home some hardware. On a personal level, Lopez and former New York Yankees star third baseman, Alex Rodriguez, took the next step earlier this year and got engaged.

The ring she received from Rodriguez was quite the find, too!

SHUT UP OMG IM SO EXCITED!!!! GIRL THIS HAS BEEN YOUR HIGHLIGHT YEAR!!!! Ahhh!!! — Paolaaaa (@_juju_gaga) September 26, 2019

What’s Next for J-Lo?

A big news announcement like this always leads to further speculation. Similar to what happened when Lopez made an appearance on NFL Kickoff Today earlier this month that led to the Super Bowl rumors, fans are now wondering what could be coming from this performance.

A new album, perhaps?

It’s been over five years since she put together a new studio album, so perhaps she’ll keep riding the momentum.

Super bowl! Does this mean new album!? — Josh (@fudge894) September 26, 2019

Piecing the Puzzle Together

Shortly before the major announcement, the two singers took to their Twitter accounts and each shared a cropped photo of what would become the eventual reveal poster.

With both Lopez and Shakira sharing similar photos at the same time, fans quickly began to put their detective hats on. With the Pepsi symbol showing and part of what was the Super Bowl logo, fans didn’t take long to figure out what was going on.

OMG. JLO posted Shakira on her story. I think they are doing the halftime show together. 😍 — NJ (@gagasfame23) September 26, 2019

Fans Hopeful This will Be Better Than 2019

It was no secret that many fans weren’t thrilled with the last halftime show. The performance featured Maroon 5 as the headliner with Travis Scott also getting involved.

Fans wanted something bigger out of Super Bowl LIV and from all indications, it sounds like they’ll get just that. In the press release from Pepsi, Todd Kaplan, Vice President, Marketing, Pepsi, believes this year’s lineup can raise the bar.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages.”

The 2000 Super Bowl halftime show gonna be a good one — Stringer Dell (@d3ll478) September 26, 2019

A Perfect Match

In a predominantly Spanish area like Miami where Super Bowl LIV will be hosted, there doesn’t seem to be a better fit than having two of the more iconic Latin performers taking the stage together.

Lopez and Shakira have played integral parts in the music scene this past decade. Lopez has put together hits like “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and “Jenny from the Block” while Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” became an instant hit.