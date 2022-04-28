Jazmine Sullivan Receives Amazing News Amid Breakout Success

✖

Jazmine Sullivan is still reeling from the success of her recent Grammy win. The Philadelphia native took home the gold trophy for Best R&B Album for her 2021 album, Heaux Tales. In the weeks that followed, she saw a spike in album and single sales, now having 10 Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certifications. Fearless, her 2008 debut album. It marks Sullivan's first platinum-selling album to date and it was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary R&B Album. The album was previously certified gold in 2015. Additionally, she also earned plaques from a few songs from the album for the Missy Elliott-produced single "Need U Bad" and the Salaam Remi-produced single "Bust Your Windows" – both of which are certified platinum. "Lions, Tigers & Bears," also produced by Remi, and "In Love with Another Man" are also certified gold.

Her single "Let It Burn" is certified gold now as well. That single appeared on her 2015 Grammy-nominated album Reality Show. Her 2017 collaboration with Bryson Tiller, "Insecure" from the HBO comedy series Insecure season two soundtrack, is now certified platinum. Certifications for singles "Pick Up Your Feelings" (platinum), "Girl Like Me" featuring H.E.R. (gold), and "On It" featuring Ari Lennox (gold) came last year for Heaux Tales.

In total, Sullivan has 15 Grammy nominations in her career thus far. During her acceptance speech at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Sullivan spoke on the inspiration behind the album that details love, loss, sex, and regret. She also won the Best R&B Performance award for "Pick Up Your Feelings" at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

"I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and unforgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my 20s that weren't favorable," she said in part. "What it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories — for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time — that's what I'm grateful for," she said. "Shout-out to all Black women who are just living their lives and being beautiful. I love you all."