Jane's Addiction Implodes Live Onstage After Perry Farrell Punches Dave Navarro

The clip shows at least four people were needed to calm the front man down.

Jane's Addiction ended their Boston concert prematurely after frontman Perry Farrell punched guitarist Dave Navarro, prompting several members of the crew to rush the stage and hold Farrell from attacking the guitarist.

The incident was caught on video and came during the middle of "Ocean Size" when the frontman started to grunt and curse at the crowd. Then the singer turns his attention to Navarro, screaming at him and shoving him while the guitarist tried to keep him at bay.

After a bit more between the two musicians, several crew members and bassist Eric Avery tried to stop him and calm him down. Punches then got thrown leading the singer to be led away from the view of the stage.

According to the New York Post, Navarro, Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins went to the front of the stage to bid the crowd farewell before the show was wrapped up.

"Perry had a huge bottle of wine with him all evening, Navarro and Avery kept chatting with each other the whole show and seemed angrier than normal," Photographer Brian MacKenzie wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The band is supposed to be in the middle of a North American tour, but the incident and difficulty with Perry at earlier shows may have ended the tour before it really kicked off.

Jane's Addiction is scheduled to perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Sept. 15. The band has not announced if this is still the case or what will come next for the group.