Metal Musician Reveals Concerning Medical Diagnosis, Exits Tour

Ice Nine Kills guitarist Dan Sugarman had to drop out of the band's tour due to a thyroid-related issue. The musician assured fans that he was doing well, but asked fans to support his work to help with the financial costs of medical treatment. Ice Nine Kills (INK) hired Interloper's Miles Dimitri Baker and Doc Coyle of Bad Wolves to fill in for Sugarman on tour.

While finalizing plans to return to the road with Ice Nine Kills, Sugmarman's doctor discovered a lump on his neck," Sugarman said in an Instagram video published on April 27. After several tests and "sleepless nights," Sugarman received "the call that nobody wants to hear." He and his "incredible doctors" have a plan, and he is prepared to "continue my healing surrounded by friends, family, loved ones, and the amazing support" of his fans.

"That said it's becoming apparent that I need to sit home and sit out – at least on the very beginning – of a tour of a lifetime, literally the tour of my dreams," Sugarman continued. He went on to endorse Baker and Coyle's hiring, adding that Coyle will play one of his guitars to show support. He thanked them for stepping up on short notice to make sure INK can hit the road as planned. Later in the video, Sugarman said he has a thyroid-related problem, but declined to share further details. He hopes that by coming forward, others would be inspired to get checked up by their doctors.

Sugarman declined to ask for donations through Indiegogo for financial support. Instead, he asked fans to support his creative endeavors, through his merch shop at Sugarmanshop.com, his guitar cables at Bloodlinecable.com, his guitars at Murderaxe.com, and personalized guitar lessons at Dansugarman.com/booknow. He will continue recording personalized Cameo messages and lessons for Slipstream.audio.

INK also shared the news with fans, confirming Baker and Coyle would replace him on their tour. "These two new friends of ours will join Ricky for a triple guitar onslaught the likes of which you've never seen," the statement read. "In addition, Doc will carry Dan's spirit on stage with us by using his signature guitar model, The Murder Axe. Please welcome Miles and Doc to the INK family and send Dan all the love and support he needs right now. We'll see you soon... The shows are right around the coroner."