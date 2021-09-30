Hero Metal Musician Shot After Confronting Gunman Outside Venue

Darin Wall, a bass player for the heavy metal band Greyhawk, was shot in the leg after confronting a man shielding a gun outside of a music venue in Boise, Idaho. Loud Wire reports Wall is being lauded as a hero for potentially saving the lives of innocent bystanders. He is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.

Wall was at the venue when he realized a man in the crowd who appeared to be confrontational. The man in question, 26-year-old Ethan Byrd, was allegedly pointing at the crowd from outside of the venue and pretending to shoot people with finger guns.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know if anyone else saw it,” Wall told KTVB 7. “I got a weird feeling right away. Sometimes you confront really wasted people, or really drunk, they’re really angry and they’re shouting and they’re belligerent. This guy was really cold, I would say.”

The bassist and a musician from a separate band were keeping Byrd outside the venue. Per the report, Byrd walked back to his car and grabbed a gun. He reportedly put the gun in his pants and returned to the venue.

“I saw him reach behind his back and grab the gun. That’s when I moved in,” Wall said. “No other options went through my head.”

Wall and Byrd got into a confrontation, resulting in the two wresting one another. “The gun was in the pocket of his pants and he shot me through his pants, and got me in the upper thigh,” Wall explained.

Byrd was arrested within minutes of the shooting. Despite being called a hero, Byrd realizes how lucky he is. “I did get lucky with the location of the shot,” he said. “It’s in a place that’s not damaging anything that’s gonna be permanent. We don’t think. The show up until everything went down was just an incredibly good time full of joy, full of love. It was a big party, and it was awesome. Hug your family members, hug your friends. Tomorrow is never guaranteed, so be good to each other.”