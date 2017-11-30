NBC Viewers Irked by Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Tree Lighting Performance

Gwen Stefani kicked off NBC‘s annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center special with a performance that ruffled some feathers.

While the former Voice coach’s holiday performance received some mixed reactions, the main point of irritation came from how the singer was introduced.

The panel of Today hosts — with the the exception of the now-disgraced host Matt Lauer — introduced Stefani as a “rock and roll icon.” This label sent viewers’ Twitter fingers flying, as they didn’t think she was worthy of such a title.

While Stefani does have some rock credability thanks to her time as the lead singer of No Doubt, viewers thought that wasn’t enough to earn the “iconic” label. Plus, her rock days are far behind her, as she’s better known now for her Voice tenure and relationship to Blake Shelton.

Rock N Roll superstar Gwen Stefani ? pic.twitter.com/JchsFc5gJw — Amber Provencher (@MsAmberRichelle) November 30, 2017

NBC just said “the rock icon…Gwen Stefani”. Not saying she isn’t beautiful but no rock icon. — J E (@EggMagic) November 30, 2017