Guns ‘N Roses’ Guitarist Slash Drops Over $6M on New Mansion

Guns N’ Roses shredder Slash just dropped a little over $6 million dollars for a new mansion in Encino, CA.

After moving out of his 11,000-square-foot Beverly Hills estate (which the rocker bought for $7 million in 2009, listed for $11 million in 2015 and then sold to rapper Big Sean for just under $9 million in 2016) he went looking for a new place to settle and landed on this new six bedrooms and 10 bath home.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, initially purchased his 90210-area home with his ex-wife, Perla Hudson. That home reportedly had pirate ship chandeliers, and skateboard halfpipe, and a built-in recording studio.

The new place he bought, which you can see photos of here on Page Six, is a little different, trading in the rock star-chic amenities for things like white oak flooring, white brick, decorative molding, high ceilings and nesting French doors.

Additionally, there are marble counters, a butler’s pantry, a breakfast nook, and dual farmhouse sinks. Other features include a formal dining room, family room with fireplace, office, game room, movie theater, gym and master suite with private balcony.

On the outside, Slash’s new property boasts a pool and spa, covered patios, sport court, a fire pit, grill, guesthouse and pool cabana with bath.