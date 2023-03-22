Guns N' Roses' Slash Launches Unexpected New Business Venture

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash is branching out from music and launching an unexpected new business venture. Rue Morgue has revealed that it has partnered with the iconic musician to start a new horror movie production company, BeserkerGang. The company is described as "a genre film production outfit dedicated to 'edge-of-your-seat horror.'"

In addition to Slash, the company is also comprised of filmmaker and Rue Morgue founder Rodrigo Gudiño; horror genre specialists Michael Paszt, James Fler, and Andrew T. Hunt of distribution house Raven Banner; and Pasha Patriki of Raven Banner's in-house production wing, Hangar 18 Media. Notably, BeserkerGang's origins are rooted in Gudiño's 2021 movie The Breach — based on Nick Cutter's 2021 novel of the same name — which Slash and Raven Banner co-produced alongside Rue Morgue.

"I've always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you," Slash said in a statement on the news. "I want to get into the heart of the producing business, so I can try and make movies that I'd like to see." Gudiño added, "The company slogan is 'Films Forged in Fury,' if that's any indication of where we plan on venturing."

"The aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity. We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand," Hunt offered. Paszt then said, "Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are."

In an additional description of the company's goal, Rue Morgue explained, "BeserkerGang aims to be a benchmark of quality in genre film. To that end, the collective steadfastly refuses to crank out subpar quickies. Love and respect for horror are paramount to the team." At this time, the company has not revealed any specifics but did state that it "will announce its oncoming onslaught of horror films at this year's Cannes Film Market."

Slash is well-known for being Guns N' Roses' longtime guitarist, having toured with the band extensively and playing on all of their albums: Appetite for Destruction (1987), G N' R Lies (1988), Use Your Illusion I (1991), Use Your Illusion II (1991), "The Spaghetti Incident?" (1993), and Chinese Democracy (2008). Slash also founded the supergroups Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver. Most recently, the acclaimed guitarist has been performing as Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. The band released its fourth album, simply title 4, in 2022.