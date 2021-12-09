Peek Inside Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s $44.5M Former Newlywed Mansion

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005, and as newlyweds, the couple lived in a 11,173 square foot Beverly Hills mansion. The pair bought it soon after they married and began a three-year renovation before selling it in 2006 to a hedge fund executive who completed the renovation and added some new features.

The French Normandy Revival-style estate is currently on the market for $44.5 million and features five bedrooms and thirteen baths between the main house and a one-bedroom guest house. It was originally built in 1934 for actor Fredric March as one of the first movie star mansions in Beverly Hills, later belonging to modern Hollywood royalty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Scroll through to see the rest of the mansion for yourself, care of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The house

Located in Southern California, the French-inspired home features a charmingly rustic yet luxurious exterior surrounded by greenery and hedged landscaping to ensure privacy. It’s located on a quiet cul-de-sac with gated entrances on two streets and offers sweeping canyon views.

The living room

The bright and airy living room offers floor-to-ceiling windows and access to the lighted pool, as well as plenty of space to sit back and relax. If a breeze isn’t what you’re after, guests can head to one of the many fireplaces in the home, which are located in the bedroom, dining room and bar.

The dining room

A spacious dining room can seat 20 guests, though there are several other spaces to eat in the home, including a bar room with an eat-in kitchen. Large windows are a theme throughout the house, as are sleek lines in both the architecture and the furniture.

The theater

The home’s screening room was added by Aniston and Pitt during their renovation, giving the pair a private space to watch their latest projects. Other items on their list included replacing the kitchen floor with heated marble and installing a pub with floors sourced from a 200-year-old French château.

The backyard

A shot of the back of the house gives a better look at the swimming pool, which is nestled amid large trees. The lower-level living room and bar opens to the swimming pool terrace, and the multiple stone stairways give the backyard a majestic feel.

The tennis court

If you wanted to eat, sleep and breathe tennis, you could do so here, since the court includes a pavilion with a guest house on the upper level as well as an outdoor living room and outdoor bedroom.

Photo Credit: Bob Walsh / Tony Barson/WireImage