Tour George Strait's $7.5M Texas Adobe-Styled Mansion Spanning More Than 12 Acres

George Strait is the King of Country, so it only makes sense that his home would reflect that title. For several years, Strait and his wife, Norma, lived in a custom-build Southwestern estate in The Dominion community of San Antonio, Texas, but they are now selling the property for an asking price of $7.5 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. The adobe mansion sits on 12.2 secluded hilltop acres and includes a main house with three bathrooms, four full baths and two half baths as well as a separate casita with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, kitchenette and a fireplace.

Strait's daughter-in-law, realtor Tamara Strait, previously told Realtor.com that her famous relative's decision to sell the home "had everything to do with wanting more space and being further out." "He just wanted to move further out of the city," she explained. "If he could pick that house up and move it, he would. It’s still his dream home." "This house could never be recreated," Tamara added. "There will never be a house like it." Scroll through for a look at the unique and stunning home.