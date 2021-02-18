Tour George Strait's $7.5M Texas Adobe-Styled Mansion Spanning More Than 12 Acres
George Strait is the King of Country, so it only makes sense that his home would reflect that title. For several years, Strait and his wife, Norma, lived in a custom-build Southwestern estate in The Dominion community of San Antonio, Texas, but they are now selling the property for an asking price of $7.5 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shares. The adobe mansion sits on 12.2 secluded hilltop acres and includes a main house with three bathrooms, four full baths and two half baths as well as a separate casita with one bedroom, one bathroom, a living room, kitchenette and a fireplace.
Strait's daughter-in-law, realtor Tamara Strait, previously told Realtor.com that her famous relative's decision to sell the home "had everything to do with wanting more space and being further out." "He just wanted to move further out of the city," she explained. "If he could pick that house up and move it, he would. It’s still his dream home." "This house could never be recreated," Tamara added. "There will never be a house like it." Scroll through for a look at the unique and stunning home.
The bespoke home was designed by artist and architect Bill Tull and took two years to build. The home is 7,925 square feet and was built in classic Southwestern style with a whitewashed exterior.
Inside, the theme continues with details including artist-designed stained-glass windows, hand-painted murals and 14 hand-carved fireplaces. There are also imported adobe materials and Saguaro Cactus rib interior shutters.
The home's palette is fully neutral and includes light-colored exposed adobe walls and floors, dark wood accents on the ceilings and neutral furniture with soft-colored fabrics.
A chef's kitchen blends right into the design of the home and houses upscale stainless appliances and gas cooking. Built-in accents including shelving appears throughout the house, and the numerous large windows offer scenic views.
Each of the bedrooms in the main house is ensuite with its own fireplace, and the master suite has separate his-and-hers bathrooms and closets as well as two fireplaces. Tile detailing and stained-glass windows are consistent with the color palette of the home.
Amenities include a gym with separate bath and sauna, which looks out over the terrace, as well as a walk-in safe room. The gym is one of the only carpeted spaces, with a large mirror on one wall.
Outside, an infinity-edged, glass-tile pool and spa allow residents to enjoy the spectacular views over San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country. The patio features a built-in grill, sink, icemaker, and fridge and the property also includes a sport court.