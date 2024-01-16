Guitarist Jason Vento Suffers Severe Burns After Saving His Family From House Fire

Heavy metal guitarist Jason Vento — a member of New York hardcore stalwarts Warzone — recently suffered severe burns after saving his family from a house fire. Lambgoat reports that a two-alarm fire broke out at Vento's home in Queens, New York on Jan. 6th. As the dwelling was engulfed by flames, Vento was able to get his wife, children, and elderly mother — as well as multiple animals — to safety outside the home.

Sadly, the family lost some of their beloved family pets, all of their possessions, and their home. In addition to the tragic loses, Vento has been hospitalized for "severe burns, smoke inhalation, and carbon monoxide poisoning." There is currently a GoFundMe campaign to help with hospital costs, temporary shelter, and other expenses. Those interested in helping Vento and his family can click here to donate.

Warzone guitarist Jason Vento aka "Crazy Jay Skin" left hospitalized after house fire https://t.co/n7Bj8wryNy — Lambgoat (@lambgoat) January 13, 2024

Over at GoFundMe, a description of the fundraiser explains, " On January 6th, 2024, a two-alarm house fire tragically destroyed the home of Jason Vento and his family in Queens, NY. In a heroic act, Jason risked his life to save his wife, newborn baby, teenage son, and elderly mother, along with their 2 dogs and 5 cats. However, they lost everything they owned, including sentimental possessions accumulated over decades, and sadly, their 5 cats."

"Jason, a revered figure in the NYHC (New York City Hardcore) scene, known for his contributions as the guitarist for Warzone and other bands, is not only a passionate musician but also a dedicated father, husband, and caretaker of his family," The description continues. "The fire not only claimed their possessions but also left Jason hospitalized with severe burns, smoke inhalation, and carbon monoxide poisoning. The Vento Family has been uprooted, now residing in a temporary shelter with uncertain prospects ahead."

"The financial burden of medical bills, housing, and the need to start anew is overwhelming," the description adds, "They require support to rebuild their lives from scratch, ensuring their most basic needs like food, clothing, and a secure place to live. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make an immense difference in helping them navigate through this challenging time. Thank you all for your support in Jason's and his family's time of need."