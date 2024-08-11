Green Day Makes Major 'American Idiot' Announcement for Album's 20th Anniversary

Green Day is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic album American Idiot with a new deluxe edition re-release, coming on Oct. 25 from Warner Records. The new release is available in several forms ranging from a 2LP vinyl to a "Super Deluxe Box Set" that includes a Blu-ray with a new documentary called 20 Years of American Idiot, as well as other existing video features. Each of the new releases is available for pre-order now on the band's website.

A whole slew of new content is coming to celebrate American Idiot turning 20, including unreleased demos, rare B-sides, live recordings and bonus tracks. The re-release starts at $39.98 for the 20th Anniversary Color 2LP, which features the original album on two vinyl records with a red and black splatter pattern.

From there, the next step up is the 20th Anniversary Delux Edition CD for $69.98. That features the original album along with 15 unreleased demos, 15 live recordings from a 2004 concert in New York City – 9 of which have never been released before – and another 15 tracks that have previously been released as B-sides and bonus tracks. That set also includes two Blu-ray discs, including three video features. One is a 35-minute recording of a live performance broadcast by the BBC, and another is the 2015 documentary Heart Like a Hand Grenade. Finally, this tier gets you the brand new documentary 20 Years of American Idiot.

The next tier is the American Idiot 20th Anniversary One-Step Edition, which goes for $124.98. It includes the original album specially re-mastered for vinyl. Finally, the 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set goes for $199.98, and comes with all the special features listed above as well as a massive eight-LP collection and a 36-page book. It also includes several collectibles – a Green Day flag, an exclusive poster and the iconic American Idiot red tie. Alternatively, the CD box set includes an enamel pin set, a sticker sheet, a cloth patch and a 48-page book.

American Idiot was lauded in its time for revitalizing pop-punk music and emboldening a new generation to get politically active. The album is available now on most major music streaming services. The 20th anniversary editions are available for pre-order now, and will be delivered on Oct. 25.