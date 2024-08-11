Green Day Makes Major 'American Idiot' Announcement for Album's 20th Anniversary
There are four versions of this new anniversary edition.
Green Day is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic album American Idiot with a new deluxe edition re-release, coming on Oct. 25 from Warner Records. The new release is available in several forms ranging from a 2LP vinyl to a "Super Deluxe Box Set" that includes a Blu-ray with a new documentary called 20 Years of American Idiot, as well as other existing video features. Each of the new releases is available for pre-order now on the band's website.
A whole slew of new content is coming to celebrate American Idiot turning 20, including unreleased demos, rare B-sides, live recordings and bonus tracks. The re-release starts at $39.98 for the 20th Anniversary Color 2LP, which features the original album on two vinyl records with a red and black splatter pattern.
From there, the next step up is the 20th Anniversary Delux Edition CD for $69.98. That features the original album along with 15 unreleased demos, 15 live recordings from a 2004 concert in New York City – 9 of which have never been released before – and another 15 tracks that have previously been released as B-sides and bonus tracks. That set also includes two Blu-ray discs, including three video features. One is a 35-minute recording of a live performance broadcast by the BBC, and another is the 2015 documentary Heart Like a Hand Grenade. Finally, this tier gets you the brand new documentary 20 Years of American Idiot.
The next tier is the American Idiot 20th Anniversary One-Step Edition, which goes for $124.98. It includes the original album specially re-mastered for vinyl. Finally, the 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set goes for $199.98, and comes with all the special features listed above as well as a massive eight-LP collection and a 36-page book. It also includes several collectibles – a Green Day flag, an exclusive poster and the iconic American Idiot red tie. Alternatively, the CD box set includes an enamel pin set, a sticker sheet, a cloth patch and a 48-page book.
American Idiot was lauded in its time for revitalizing pop-punk music and emboldening a new generation to get politically active. The album is available now on most major music streaming services. The 20th anniversary editions are available for pre-order now, and will be delivered on Oct. 25.