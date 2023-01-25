Grammys Announce First Set of Performers for 2023 Awards

The first performers for the 65th annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday, less than two weeks before music's biggest night begins. Country stars Brani Carlile and Luke Combs will be on the bill, alongside Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. They will take the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, formerly the Staples Center, on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony and it will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Bad Bunny made history with his album Un Verano Sin Ti. It is the first Spanish-language album nominated for Album of the Year, and also picked up a nod for Best Musica Urbana Album. His hit single "Moscow Mule" was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Blige picked up six nominations this year. Her hit single "Good Morning Gorgeous" was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. The Good Morning Gorgeous album is nominated for Best R&B Album, and Album of the Year. "Here With Me," which also features Anderson .Paak, was nominated for Best R&B Performance as well.

Lacy has four nominations. "Bad Habit" was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. His album Gemini Rights is up for Best Progressive R&B Album.

Carlile was among the most-nominated artists for the year with seven, tied with Adele. "You and Me on the Rock," which features Lucius, was nominated for Record of the Year, Best Americana Performance, and Best American Roots Song. Her latest album, In These Silent Days, was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Americana Album. "Broken Horses" was nominated for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.

Lizzo is a five-time nominee this year, mostly thanks to her hit "About Damn Time." The song is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her album Special was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Combs has three nominations this year. His hit "Doiun' This" was nominated for Best Country Song. "Outrunnin' Your Memory," his collaboration with Miranda Lambert, is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Growin' Up was nominated for Best Country Album.

Petras and Smith will perform "Unholy," the same song they performed on Saturday Night Live on Jan. 21. The song was released in time to qualify for the 2023 Grammys and was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It is the first Grammy nomination for Petras. Smith's Gloria, the album that features "Unholy" and "Love Me More," will not be released until Jan. 27, making it eligible for the 2024 Grammys. The eligibility period for the 2023 Grammys ran from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022. Beyonce is the most-nominated artist with nine nominations.