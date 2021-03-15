Grammys 2021: Miranda Lambert Injects Country Flavor Into Her Performance

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to the Grammys, and she racked up three nominations for the 2021 awards: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album. Lambert has been teasing her Grammy look ahead of the performance, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was "really hot."

"I'm going sleek and sexy," Lambert revealed. "I have a dress and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal." Lambert also explained that "the set is beautiful," proving that the Grammys were still bringing the glam during a pandemic. "It's very feminine and beautiful," she said. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

Lambert made good on both of these promises with her performance, and fans on Twitter had plenty to say. Coming off of her Best Country Album victory, Lambert rocked it in a slinky, sparkly number while she belted out "Bluebird" on the flower packed stage.