Grammys 2021: Miranda Lambert Injects Country Flavor Into Her Performance
Miranda Lambert is no stranger to the Grammys, and she racked up three nominations for the 2021 awards: Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Best Country Album. Lambert has been teasing her Grammy look ahead of the performance, telling Entertainment Tonight that it was "really hot."
"I'm going sleek and sexy," Lambert revealed. "I have a dress and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal." Lambert also explained that "the set is beautiful," proving that the Grammys were still bringing the glam during a pandemic. "It's very feminine and beautiful," she said. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really, since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."
Lambert made good on both of these promises with her performance, and fans on Twitter had plenty to say. Coming off of her Best Country Album victory, Lambert rocked it in a slinky, sparkly number while she belted out "Bluebird" on the flower packed stage.
Fans were in love with her song and her performance. "Love this song by Miranda Lambert... Bluebird is just... so great," one viewer tweeted.
Miranda Lambert looks and sounds so pretty tonight ❤️ #GRAMMYs— Sam🌸 (@xoxoxoitssam) March 15, 2021
I love Bluebird 💙@mirandalambert #GRAMMYs— Jess (@jessproducer_) March 15, 2021
Y’all know how this works. If you’re from Texas, that’s an automatic shout out from me. Them’s the rules.
Miranda Lambert with another 🔥🔥🔥 song!!!!#Grammys #MirandaLambert pic.twitter.com/VmgxMhh4pF— Tim Ciesco (@TimCiesco) March 15, 2021
"Miranda Lambert is an underrated songwriter," pointed out one viewer.
We're keeping the light on in our souls tonight, @MirandaLambert! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/S1NEA2HBSz— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2021
Fans also were quick to point out how cute Lambert was with her husband, Brendan Mcloughlin.
I live for Miranda Lambert's relationship 😍 pic.twitter.com/s93LUVA5ED— 94.9 THE BULL (@949TheBull) March 15, 2021
Absolutely gorgeous!! @mirandalambert #MirandaLambert #BrendanMcLoughlin pic.twitter.com/vXyl0WEflq— ~*~Feisty Redhead Annie~*~ (@HotlantaF30) March 14, 2021
THREE-TIME GRAMMY AWARD WINNER, MIRANDA LAMBERT!!!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Zpg9OiVja1— Miranda Lambert Fan (@ranfancentral) March 15, 2021
things that just make sense:— marisa (@marisajillian) March 15, 2021
miranda lambert and a grammy pic.twitter.com/Tiy9G9sEet