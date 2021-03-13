Miranda Lambert Just Shared the Sweetest Grammys Week Photo With Her Husband

✖

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are "California Dreamin'" this weekend thanks to the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The country music superstar landed in the Golden State on Thursday and quickly posed for a beachfront photo with McLoughlin. Lambert, 37, is set to perform her smash hit "Bluebird" during the show at the Staples Center.

Lambert and McLoughlin smiled from ear to ear in the new photo. In addition to the title of the 1965 Mamas and the Papas single, Lambert added a heart emoji and the hashtag "back to work." The hashtag shows just how excited Lambert is to perform live again, as she was never able to finish her tour for the album Wildcard. In a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Lambert said she was grateful for a chance to perform again, a feeling she believes many other Grammy performers share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

"I think all of the [Grammy] artists have a little more gratitude and are thankful," Lambert said. "When you're forced to miss out on what you love to do, it's like, we'll never take it for granted again. We've all missed it so much and we miss the fans. I've missed the fans this year, for sure, but I'm at least glad that we can be in their homes with them on Grammy day." Other performers set to take the stage Sunday night include Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Lambert picked up three Grammy nominations this year. "Bluebird" was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country song, while Wildcard was nominated for Best Country Album. Lambert has won two Grammys, but none since she won Best Country Album for Platinum in 2015. Her first win came in 2011 for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "The House That Built Me."

The "Bluebird" performance will take place on a "very feminine and beautiful" stage, Lambert told ET. Although the song was released in December 2019, it really took off during the coronavirus pandemic. "I think the message of the song, we obviously would never have known what we were writing when we were writing it," Lambert said of the song. "But when it became a single, it was kind of the beginning of 2020. So I think it was kind of a little beacon of a song of hope for people. It was for us, so I'm really thankful that it came out when it did, and that it helped people through something.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, live on CBS. The first announced presenters are Jhene Aiko, Jacob Collier, Lizzo, and Ringo Starr. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.