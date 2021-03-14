Grammys 2021: All the Country Music Nominees
The Grammy Awards are just hours away! After being postponed from Jan. 31, the annual show will now take place tonight (Sunday, March 14) — broadcast on CBS — with Trevor Noah set to host. Luckily for country music fans who tune in, there will be plenty of chances to celebrate the genre. (Viewers can stream the ceremony on Paramount+ and services like FuboTV.)
Miranda Lambert earned three nominations in the country categories this year, while the late John Prine received two posthumous nods in the American Roots categories. Newcomer Ingrid Andress is the only country artist to appear in the all-genre categories in 2021, earning a nod for Best New Artist as well as two additional nominations in the country categories, tying her with Lambert for this year's most-nominated country act.
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That In Your Country Song” — Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” — Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” — Mickey Guyton
"Bluebird" — Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” — Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean” — Lady A
“Sugar Coat” — Little Big Town
"Some People Do" — Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” — Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert, Songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” — Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, Songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori Mckenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” — Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland, Songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
"Some People Do" — Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
“Lady Like” — Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record” — Brandy Clark
“Wildcard” — Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall” — Little Big Town
"Never Will" — Ashley McBryde
Best American Roots Song
“Cabin” — Laura Rogers & Lydia Rogers, songwriters (The Secret Sisters)
“Ceiling to the Floor” — Sierra Hull & Kai Welch, songwriters (Sierra Hull)
“Hometown” — Sarah Jarosz, songwriter (Sarah Jarosz)
“I Remember Everything” — Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
"Man Without a Soul" — Tom Overby & Lucinda Williams, songwriters (Lucinda Williams)
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” — Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” — Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” — Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
"I Remember Everything" — John Prine
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats]” — Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Carried Me With You [From Onward]” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Into the Unknown [From Frozen 2]” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Idina Menzel & Aurora)
“No Time to Die [From No Time To Die]” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
"Stand Up [From Harriet]" Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, songwriters (Cynthia Erivo)
As previously noted, the Grammy Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the ceremony live via their local CBS affiliate. Subscribers to live TV streaming services should also be able to watch the musical event. You can click here to subscribe to FuboTV, which is offering a free trial.
