Grammys 2021: All the Country Music Nominees

The Grammy Awards are just hours away! After being postponed from Jan. 31, the annual show will now take place tonight (Sunday, March 14) — broadcast on CBS — with Trevor Noah set to host. Luckily for country music fans who tune in, there will be plenty of chances to celebrate the genre. (Viewers can stream the ceremony on Paramount+ and services like FuboTV.)

Miranda Lambert earned three nominations in the country categories this year, while the late John Prine received two posthumous nods in the American Roots categories. Newcomer Ingrid Andress is the only country artist to appear in the all-genre categories in 2021, earning a nod for Best New Artist as well as two additional nominations in the country categories, tying her with Lambert for this year's most-nominated country act.

Scroll through to see which other country artists are nominated and watch the Grammy Awards on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.