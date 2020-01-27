Grammys 2020: Will the Awards Honor Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Tonight?

The shocking death of Kobe Bryant following a helicopter crash in California on Sunday has rocked the world, leaving many at a loss for words. Nine lives were lost, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in the tragedy. Since the news broke, a stream of social media posts have come out from actors, athletes and musicians.

Sunday will feature music’s biggest stage, the Grammy Awards, which will be held at the Staples Center where Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Because of that, viewers are wondering if and what the Grammys will do to honor the legacy of Bryant, whose life transcended sports. It was announced that there will be a moment of silence during the evening.

During the red carpet special, Kevin Frazier shared that he they are doing what they can to put something together to honor his legacy.

The Grammys are at the Staples Center, the house that Kobe built. They better scramble something together for tonight. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 26, 2020

Taylor Swift, who won’t be in attendance, sent out a heartfelt post shortly after the news first was released. Swift and Bryant were good friends with Bryant presenting her a banner during one of her performances at the Staples Center after she sold out 16 shows there.

“My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy,” Swift began her tweet. “I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight.”

Another music icon, Kanye West, put out a tweet, writing, “Kobe, We love you brother,” West wrote on Twitter in response to the tragic news. “We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 26, 2020 at 12:08pm PST

Demi Lovato also uploaded a photo of her with Bryant and his daughter on Instagram. They had known each other for over 10 years.

“This makes me so sad,” Lovato wrote, captioning a photo of herself, Bryant, and one of his daughters. “Kobe you were always so sweet to me. Known you over 10 years.. not super well but we always joked about you coming over and playing that game of horse! You will he so missed by so many. You’re a legend with wings now. RIP Kobe.”

The Grammys air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

