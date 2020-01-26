Grammys 2020: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 62nd Grammy Awards will be taking center stage on Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Many of the industry's biggest stars will be performing while the rest will be awaiting the dozens of awards to be handed out.

Viewers can catch all of the action at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. For those who can't catch it on cable, users who have a CBS All-Access account will be able to catch it on there and it will be available for streaming. Those who won't be able to catch it live can set their DVRs to record or watch it on on-demand if available.

Alicia Keys will have the honors of serving as host. This will be her second year in a row doing so.

"From best new artist recipient to Grammy Award host, Alicia Keys has been a beacon of artistry within the music community for more than two decades," then-Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan added."Last year was a testament to her compelling creativity, and we are thrilled that she will return to the Grammy stage as our host."

She will be joined onstage by numerous acts. Those will include Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía, Tyler, The Creator, Bonnie Raitt, Run-DMC, Charlie Wilson, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Others taking the mic will be Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who both could be big winners during the evening. Lizzo is up for eight awards, the most by any individual, while Eilish sits with six nominations.

Aerosmith will also perform and will be honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year.

The biggest award of the night, Record of the Year, features eight candidate. Among those are Eilish's "Bad Guy" and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" along with "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X, who also sits with six nominations.

Another notable category is Best Country Album, which features albums from Eric Church, Reba McEntire, Pistol Annies, Tanya Tucker and Thomas Rhett. The latter called his inclusion "ridiculous."

"When you get nominated for an album, a full project, it really does mean the world, because a record just takes so much work to complete [from] the writers and the producers and the background singers and everybody. So, to be recognized by the Grammys for that, it’s ridiculous.”

Hours before the event, the world was struck with tragedy when it was revealed Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash. The Staples Center was home to Bryant throughout his illustrious career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Grammys air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

