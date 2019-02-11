Grammys 2019: Travis Scott Jokes He Could Be ‘Watching SpongeBob With Stormi’ to ‘Tense’ Crowd

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may be glammed up on a date night to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, but the rapper made it very clear that he’d rather be hanging out with their daughter.

During a pre-Grammys performance at which Scott was performing, the rapper told the unenthusiastic crowd that they looked “tense,” as reported by PEOPLE, saying, “I only came to rave.”

He added that if the crowd was going to continue with their tense mood, he “could have just stayed home watching SpongeBob with Stormi.”

The couple’s daughter celebrated her first birthday on Feb. 1, and Sunday, friends and family gathered for an elaborate “StormiWorld” birthday party, a reference to Scott’s album Astroworld.

Saturday’s celebration had no expense spared, featuring everything from a massive inflatable Stormi face echoing the Astroworld album art to carnival rides and a performance of “Baby Shark.”

“I had to go all out for my baby,” Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and her daughter at the party, adding the hashtag #StormiWorld.

It’s hard to believe little Stormi was only born just over a year ago on Feb. 1, 2017, but since then, Jenner and Scott have proven themselves to be not just couple goals, but also parenting goals. The two might have even tied the knot in secret, fans have theorized, with the couple referring to one another as “wifey” and “husband” regularly over the past few months while Jenner sports some suspicious bling on her left hand.

“We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up—I gotta propose in a fire way,” Scott told Rolling Stone in December.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, however, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner denied the two had tied the knot — at least that she knew.

“Not that I know of,” Kendall said. “Not that I’m aware of. But if he did, she hasn’t told the family yet. I don’t think that has happened.”

When asked if Kylie’s recent cryptic “baby no. 2?” Instagram meant the two were looking to have another child soon, Kendall explained that her little sister is not pregnant right now.

“I think she was just like, ‘We are looking good, and we’re really into each other, and maybe baby number two is going to happen,’” she explained, adding of whether the couple was considering another pregnancy, “I don’t know. She’s really interesting. Love her. I love her so much. She has a mind of her own. She’s really clever. I don’t think she’s pregnant, no.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy