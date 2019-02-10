Grammys 2019 Time: When to Tune In

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 10 live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Singer Alicia Keys is hosting the broadcast.

The long list of performers includes J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, Arturo Sandoval, and Young Thug.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, the Recording Academy announced that Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Trabis Scott and Chloe x Halle will also perform. Dua Lipa will perform with St. Vincent in a duet, while Tolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will join forces to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

Between all the performances, the Grammys will try to hand out some awards. Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini, Leon Bridges, Luke Comes and Charlie Wilson will present, as will Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. Other presenters include Alessia Cara, Bob Newhart, Smokey Robinson, Swizz Beatz, Meghan Trainor, Kane Brown, Eve, BTS, Cedric The Entertainer, Nina Dobrev, Anna Kendrick, Kada Pinkett Smith and Wilmer Valderrama.

However, the artists who will not be attending have attracted more attention than those who are. Bradley Cooper is not expected to perform his A Star Is Born hit “Shallow” with Lady Gaga since he will be at the BAFTA Awards in London this weekend. Ariana Grande pulled out from performing after producers refused to let her sing the top song in the country, her new single “7 Rings.”

Other major artists not performing are Drake, Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar, the most nominated artist with eight nominations. Drake has the second-most with seven.

The nominees for Record of the Year are “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin; Carlile’s “The Joke”; Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”; Drake’s “God’s Plan”; Gaga and Cooper’s “Shallow”; “All The Stars” by Lamar and SZA; Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar”; and “The Middle” by Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

The Album of the Year field includes Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy; Carlile’s By The Way, I Forgive You; Drake’s Scorpion; H.E.R.’s self-titled debut; Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys; Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer; Musgraves’ Golden Hour; and Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By.

The Song of the Year nominees are “All The Stars,” “God’s Plan,” “Shallow,” “The Middle,” “This Is America,” “The Joke,” Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” and Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up.”

Chloe x Halle, Greta Van Fleet, H.E.R., Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha, Jorja Smith and Luke Combs were nominated for Best New Artist.

Photo credit: Jaclyn Martinez/Courtesy of AK Worldwide, Inc/CBS