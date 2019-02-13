Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga Gives Shout out to President Trump During ‘Shallow’ Performance

Lady Gaga loves to call out President Donald Trump whenever she can, and did not waste an opportunity during the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday while she performed “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

In the middle of singing the chorus during the second part of the song, Gaga yelled, “Hey Trump!” Without missing a beat she continued, singing, “In the shallow… we’re far from the shallow now.”

It was a brief call out, and certainly not as noticeable as the time she stopped a Las Vegas show to go on a full anti-Trump speech, but fans at home heard it.

“‘HEY TRUMP!’ — Lady Gaga. Heard it, sang along with it, loved it!” one person wrote.

“I definitely heard [Lady Gaga] say ‘Hey Trump’ in the middle of her song. Did You?” another wrote.

I definitely heard @ladygaga say “Hey Trump” in the middle of her song. Did You? #GRAMMYs — AUSTIN BURKE (@AUSTINPBURKE) February 11, 2019

“Did Lady Gaga just scream “Hey Trump” during her song? [Laughing out loud],” another tweeted.

Did Lady Gaga just scream “Hey Trump” during her song? Lol 💀💚 #GRAMMYs — Kira Terry (@kiraterry) February 11, 2019

During one of her Las Vegas residency shows last month, Gaga brought the show to a complete stop while performing “Million Reasons” to deliver a message to Trump during the partial government shutdown at the time.

“If the f—ing president of the United States could please put our government back… there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money,” Gaga said.

She then turned her attention to Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence, who became an art teacher at Immanuel Christian School in Virginia last month.

“And to Mike Pence, who thinks it’s acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ: you’re wrong,” Gaga said. “You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you’ll find it right there.”

Gaga was forced to perform “Shallow” solo since her A Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper was in London Sunday to attend the BAFTA Awards.

“Shallow” won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media and was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Gaga also won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Fo You Think You’re Goin’).”

“Shallow” was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar.

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images