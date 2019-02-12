Grammys 2019: Lady Gaga Fans Mad ‘Shallow’ From ‘A Star Is Born’ Loses Major Awards

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s hit song “Shallow” from the film A Star is Born won only one award at the 2019 Grammy Awards, leaving fans of the pop star disappointed.

After Gaga returned to the awards show’s stage to perform the hit single from the beloved movie’s soundtrack, the singer performed a show-stopping version of “Shallow.”

The song won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy. It was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, losing both to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America.” Gaga also won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’).”

Fans of both Lady Gaga and A Star is Born took to social media throughout to hate on the ceremony for snubbing the song during the show.

Music and film lovers were first introduced to “Shallow” when a snippet of the song played in the first trailer of the Oscar-nominated movie, starring Gaga and Cooper.

Written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, the pop star previously revealed “Shallow” was one of the first songs that was written specifically for the film.

“I really loved that song when she had first played it for me and it was just finding out the best way to utilize in the movie,” Cooper told MTV International, “and then the idea of maybe making it a duet instead, having it be the first time he hears her sing a song that she’s written on the spot. So it really ended up being an anchor for the whole movie.”

The song debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Digital Songs chart, as E! News reported. One week later, the song was at the top of the charts selling 58,000 copies. It was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over a million copies. By the end of January, the song had been streamed over 148 million times.

“Shallow’s” journey in the 2019 awards season is not over yet, as it is nominated for Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars, set to air Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC.