Grammys 2019 Channel: Where to Watch Music’s Biggest Night

Music’s biggest night is just around the corner, and we have everything that you need to know to watch the 2019 Grammys.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Staple Center this Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, with the stars taking to the red carpet at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, but for those without cable still hoping to catch Lady Gaga and Bradley take home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow”, there are still other ways to watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The awards ceremony will also be streamed online for CBS All Access subscribers. The app is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Amazon tablets, or Vizio devices. You can also use CBS All Access on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Playstation 4 connected devices.

Not willing to shell out a little bit of cash for a subscription? Don’t fret, as CBS All Access has a one-week free trial period, though you will still need to provide credit card or payment information. After your first week is up, the subscription costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without commercials, though you can cancel your subscription before you are charged.

Those with YouTube TV memberships can also watch the Grammys live on mobile, tablet, computer, or TV (you must have Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, or the like).

FuboTV will also be streaming the ceremony live. While the basic plan costs $44.99 per month and the extra plan costs $49.99 per month, new subscribers can score a 7-day free trial, meaning that they’ll be able to cancel their subscription once the Grammys are over and not have to worry about being charged.

The 61st Annual Grammys will be hosted live by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, who will take over the reins from James Corden, who helmed the show in the previous two years.

The night will burst with performances from Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Cardi B, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Janelle Monáe, as well as Shawn Mendes, Brandi Carlile, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay and H.E.R.

The night will also feature a star-studded tribute to Dolly Parton.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.