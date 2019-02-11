Grammys 2019: Cardi B Reveals Friend’s Encouraging Message Ahead of Nerve-Racking Night

Cardi B has great friends to lean on leading up to the nerve-racking 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, where she is nominated for five Grammys, including Album of the Year.

The rapper, whose album Invasion of Privacy is nominated for the best overall album and best rap album, shared a screenshot of a text message from model Achonti Shanise Saturday, as she encouraged her friend ahead of the big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I know you got a lot going on but it’s Grammy weekend!” Shanise wrote in the lengthy text. “I love you so much and you have came so far beating the odds and making history! You inspire the world and even me! So win or lost it doesn’t matter your [sic] f—ing Cardi B!”

She continued, “Their [sic] is nothing you can’t do! I love you! I’m so proud of you! You’re the trap Selena!!! ‘Comb on the flooor’ [music note emojis] you got this! No stress no worries breath [sic] relax and remember what you came From to even get to this point is all gods plan! He got you! Always has always will!”

Shanise recalled before the text cut off, “For some reason I remember us driving in the Bronx and [rapper Drake]came on ‘omg omg I die I’m a legend!’ We believed that then and it’s more true now then [sic] ever! You are a living legend &…”

The encouraging note was clearly appreciated by Cardi, who captioned the screenshot, “Real friends are people that send you these type of messages even if ya haven’t seen each other for months !I love you sooo much [Achonti Shanise] ! I been so nervous! my mind been all over the place good to have friends that encourage me always.”

If Cardi’s Invasion of Privacy does win Album of the Year, she will have been the first rapper to do so since 2004, when OutKast walked away with the award for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The only other hip-hop artist to win the award was Lauryn Hill for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Also nominated for Album of the Year are rappers Post Malone for Beerbongs & Bentleys and Drake for Scorpion. Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer, country singer Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour, Brandi Carlile’s By The Way, I Forgive You, new artist H.E.R’s self-titled H.E.R., and the soundtrack to Black Panther, produced by rapper Kendrick Lamar, are also nominated.

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson