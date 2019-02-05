Grammys 2019: BTS Will Reportedly Present, But Not Perform

K-pop group BTS will appear at the 2019 Grammys, but not to perform. They have reportedly been picked to present an award.

The group, nominated for Best Recording Package for their album Love Yourself: Tier, will present an award during the CBS broadcast, but will not perform, according to Variety.

The other nominees in the Best Recording Package category are St. Vincent’s Masseduction, Mitski’s Be The Cowboy, The Chairman’s The Offering and Foxhole’s Well Kept Thing.

Taylor Swift and Maroon 5 are skipping out on the awards show, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys. Swift was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Reputation.

Maroon 5 was only nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Girls Like You” with Cardi B. Their absence at the Grammys is expected, since the show is scheduled for only a week after their Super Bowl LIII halftime show performance.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, have become one of the few K-pop stars to gain a foothold on the U.S. Billboard charts. They became the first Korean act to score a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tier last year. They won the Favorite Social Artist at the American Music Awards and Top Social Artist at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Last year, the group won all four awards they were nominated for at the fan-voted E! People’s Choice Awards. BTS won Group of the Year and Social Celebrity of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Idol.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards start at 8 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The announced performers are Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Ricky Martin, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Diana Ross and Ariana Grande.

The nominees for Album of the Year are Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy; Drake’s Scorpion; Monae’s Dirty Computer; Post Malone’s Beerbongs & Bentleys; Musgrave’s Golden Hour; H.E.R.’s self-titled album; and Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By.

Record of the Year nominees are “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin; Brandi Carlile’s “The Joke”; Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”; “God’s Plan” by Drake; Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow”; “All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar and SZA; Zedd, Morris and Grey’s “The Middle”; and “Rockstar” by Post Malone and 21 Savage.

Photo credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images