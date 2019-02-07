Grammys 2019: Ariana Grande Slams Grammys Producer With Fiery Rant Following Latest Comments

Ariana Grande lashed out at Grammy Awards producers on Twitter after reports of a disagreement between the “thank u, next” singer and producers led her to decline appearing at the show.

Grande shared a screenshot of an Associated Press story, quoting Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich’s explanation that Grande “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

“Mhmmm here it is! ‘too late for her to pull something together……’” Grande wrote.

She later continued, “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

In a third tweet, Grande said she offered to sing three different songs, and insisted her decision had nothing to do with politics.

“i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me,” she wrote.

Grande performances have been a staple of awards shows in recent years, and she was slated to perform “7 Rings,” her new single. However, a source told Variety she was “insulted” when producers refused to let her sing the song. She agreed to do a medley instead, as long as it included “7 Rings.”

However, producers reportedly wanted to pick the second song of the medley. Grande was not happy and pulled out. Variety‘s source said other performers did not face the same requirements.

On Thursday, Ehrlich told The Associated Press that Grande dropped out of the show because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together,” but the Recording Academy also had conversations “over the past month or so” about her performing.

“As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ehrich explained. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

Grande’s absence will be felt, especially since she is nominated for two Grammys. “God Is A Woman” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, while her album Sweetener is up for Best Pop Vocal Album. The album’s producer, Pharrell Williams, was also nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical.

The Grammys air Sunday on CBS, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with Alicia Keys hosting. Grande’s new album Thank U, Next is released on Friday.

