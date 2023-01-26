Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.

Lord and DeAconte Kimble, 30, were arrested on Jan. 4 after a "barricade situation," reports the Los Angeles Times. A Los Angeles Police Department SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. When police entered, they found "several assault rifles, handguns, and 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components, and thousands of rounds of ammunition."

The LAPD charged Kimble with assault with a deadly weapon, but police did not share details of the alleged assault. He was also charged as a parolee at large and his bail was revoked. Kimble was held in custody at Van Nuys jail. Kimble was later formally charged with "two felony counts of false imprisonment, two felony counts of possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, two felony counts of resisting arrest, and one misdemeanor count of escape from arrest," according to a statement from Gascon's office. Kimble, who was previously arrested in Chicago in 2018 with rapper G Herbo, pleaded not guilty.

Lord, who was released on $35,000 bail, was hosting Kimble when the SWAT team arrived, he told the Times on Jan. 6. "There was a very heavy show of force. A high number of officers with a lot of equipment. Luckily, they didn't break too much stuff – other than turn the house upside down," Lord said, adding that he did not know what Kimble's alleged assault with a deadly weapon was.

"They got a warrant that included the residence [Kimble] was in. It's my studio. Essentially, I got dragged into it because of the other warrant [for Kimble]," Lord told the Times. He declined to comment on the weapons and ammunition found at his home and studio.

Lord worked with Cardi B, Future, and Travis Scott. He was also the late rapper Juice WRLD's primary producer. Lord allegedly faced threats from Juice WRLD's team, sources told the Times. Juice WRLD died on Dec. 8, 2019, at 21 from a drug overdose.

"Assault weapons and devices that muffle a firearm are illegal in California," District Attorney Gascon said in a statement on Jan. 20. "It doesn't matter if you are an influential member of the entertainment community or someone who has never been in the spotlight, my office will hold accountable anyone who illegally possesses these unlawful devices and deadly weapons. The proliferation of firearms has skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. We must do everything we can to get these guns off the streets and out of the hands of those who don't lawfully possess them."