Grammy Nominations to Be Postponed Due to George H. W. Bush Memorial Service

The 2019 Grammy Nominations will be postponed, due to the upcoming George H. W. Bush memorial service.

According to CNN, the Grammy organization announced that they would move the nomination ceremony to Friday, rather than Wednesday.

“Select categories will be announced live on CBS This Morning and on Apple Music at 8:30 a.m. ET. Immediately following, at 8:45 a.m. ET, the Recording Academy will announce nominations across all 84 categories via press release, GRAMMY.com, and the Recording Academy’s social media platforms,” the organization said in a statement.

Due to the scheduled memorial services for former President George H.W. Bush, the 61st GRAMMY Awards® nominations will now be announced on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:30am ET. #GRAMMYs — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 3, 2018

Former President Bush passed away on Friday, Nov. 30 at the age of 94. His spokesman, Jim McGrath, provided a statement on his passing, announcing that he died around 10 p.m. CT.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018,” McGrath said in the statement. “He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or ‘Bucky’ Bush.”

Heartbreaking: #US President George HW #Bush‘s dog waiting by his coffin. Solly the guide dog will join funeral procession in Washington. “We’ll miss this dog, but it’s comforting to know that he will give happiness to someone else” said George Bush. pic.twitter.com/77uEP15wS0 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) December 3, 2018

George W. Bush subsequently provided a statement as well, speaking on behalf od the entire Bush family.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” he wrote. “The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

We’ll be releasing a video series with excerpts from his diary and letters based on his book “All the Best.” This reflection on aging is from September 1998. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/dRukhWIk32” / Twitter //t.co/1svERBQRR1 — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) December 1, 2018

President Bush’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, at 11 a.m. ET.