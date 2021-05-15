Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer Reveals He's Going Deaf

✖

R&B singer Tank shared some sad news on Instagram this week. On Wednesday, the acclaimed vocalist revealed that he is losing his hearing and going deaf. The 45-year-old artist posted a video on Instagram explaining the development.

Tank — whose real name is Durrell Babbs — has always kept things positive, and this was no exception. He said: "So I'm going through something right now and I want to use my situation to encourage your situation. I’m going completely deaf in my right ear and I’m kind of losing sound in my left. I'm dizzy, can't walk a straight line. All of this out of nowhere. Don't know how or why. I'm seeing a doctor, got MRIs going on and medication and, you know, all of that."

"But, it still hasn't given me a reason to give up. It still hasn't given me a reason to stop feeling like I can do and be everything that I've set out to be," the Grammy-nominated singer continued. He explained how he was keeping a positive mindset, and encouraged followers with any kind of struggles of their own to do the same, saying: "The goals are still the same: to be great, to be the greatest. And I want to say that to you too. No matter what you're going through, no matter where you find yourself. Whether your body is failing you, whether your mind is failing you, whether your spirit is failing you: keep going, keep pushing."

Tank promised to keep fans updated and spare no detail in documenting his condition. He got a lot of kind words and well-wishes in return, with commenters thanking him for being honest while also promoting positivity. His wife, Zena Foster, had the top comment by joking: "I love you babe and don't worry I can talk louder."

"Keep fighting bro! Prayers up!" one person wrote. Another added: "I'm keeping you in my prayers bro and thank you so much for this encouragement! Hood will continue to bless you!"

Since the announcement, Tank has updated fans, revealing on Thursday that the doctors "didn't see anything crazy" in his first MRI. This led them to believe that the problem was not connected to brain function, but they did find that he had a deviated septum, which will need treatment.

"Back to the ear. This ear is actually worse. I tested lower today in terms of the things I can hear," he continued. "Hopefully that starts to turn around quickly and I can get back out there and do what I do, man. I love what I do."