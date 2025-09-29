Grammy-Nominated Band Returning After Hiatus

One Grammy-nominated band is making a return after a years-long hiatus.

The Internet, an alternative R&B band comprised of Syd, Matt Martians, Steve Lacy, Patrick Paige II and Christopher Smith, has been on hiatus since 2022 and hasn’t released any new music since 2018.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, that hiatus is coming to an end. Currently, Syd is opening for pop singer Renee Rapp on her “Bite Me” Tour. A reporter for TMZ approached Syd at Los Angeles Airport and asked about new music, where she confirmed that herself, Steve Lacy, and The Internet all have new music on the way.

Syd told the reporter that the band has been meeting up in Los Angeles all throughout the year in “weekly chunks” to finish up the band’s long-awaited comeback album.

Lacy, of course, became a household name in 2022 when he embarked on a solo career due to his massive smash hit “Bad Habit.” That song went #1 on the Billboard charts, and was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammys that year. Gemini Rights, the album containing “Bad Habit,” ended up winning Best Progressive R&B Album.

Play video

Syd continued by telling the reporter that all of Lacy’s success has “boosted his confidence” in the studio. The band’s 2015 album, Ego Death, was a huge success and later received a Grammy nomination. Fingers crossed this album is just as good or better.