Grammy Awards 2019: Chris Cornell Awarded Best Rock Performance Posthumously

Nearly two years after his death, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell was awarded with a posthumous Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance for “When Bad Does Good” at Sunday’s ceremony.

Cornell, who died by suicide at the age of 52 on May 17, 2017, was nominated against “Four Out of Five” by Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet’s “Highway Tune,” “Uncomfortable” by Halestorm and The Fever 333’s “Made in America.”

He had previously won two Grammys with Soundgarden in 1995 for Best Metal Performance for “Spoonman” and Best Hard Rock Performance for “Black Hole Sun.”

Honoring her father at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards was 14-year-old Toni Cornell, who walked the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing a white shirt with a black-and-white photo of her father on it.

Fans of the late musician were thrilled to see that he had been honored after his untimely passing.

“Chris Cornell deserved this more than anyone,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Thank f—in god.”

“CORNELL DESERVES IT! The guy truly had an amazing raw and powerful voice,” another added. “Any of you complaining should go listen to his stuff with Soundgarden, Audioslave, and his solo work. Go listen to Hunger Strike by Temple of the Dog if you want to hear how powerful his voice is.”

To those who thought other nominees were more deserving of the award, another fan dropped some knowledge on social media, writing, “Anyone saying s— about Cornell, knows s— about music. That man is a legend, he shaped an entire genre, and inspired most of your young rock faves. He deserves all the awards.”

