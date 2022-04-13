Gospel Singer Osinachi Nwachukwu's Husband Arrested After Her Suspicious Death

✖

Gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu passed away on Friday, and her husband has now been arrested. Nwachukwu is one of the most popular musicians in Nigeria – particularly when it comes to gospel music – and her passing has been deemed suspicious by local authorities. Local police have arrested Peter Nwachukwu but have not announced any charges or suspicions just yet.

Nwachukwu was 42 years old when she died in a hospital in Abuja on Friday, April 8. At the time, local reports said that Nwachukwu had been privately battling with throat cancer according to a report by the BBC. Her family members soon denied that, instead telling the public that Nwachukwu had been a victim of domestic abuse. In consideration of this claim, the local police took Peter into custody. He has not given a public comment on the arrest yet.

Nwachukwu was an icon in Nigeria and in the world of gospel music in general. Her voice was often described as "angelic" and has propelled her to heights few are able to reach in the niche genre. The 2017 song "Ekwueme" has 71 million views on YouTube, for example.

Nwachukwu's death has fired up a lot of controversy within the Christian community in Nigeria. Many people have been making posts about their grief for the iconic singer and their confusion over the abrupt, seemingly senseless loss. Nwachukwu was the lead singer at the popular Dunamis International Gospel Centre, which has not yet commented on her death.

As the allegations of domestic violence circulate, some have commented about this phenomenon online. People have shared their stories about being urged to stay in abusive relationships by members of the clergy for the sake of unity and appearances. Some speculated that Nwachukwu might have experienced similar pressure.

If so, Dunamis International Gospel Centre says it had no part in it. The church reportedly teaches its congregation that there is nothing wrong with leaving an abusive relationship, and that it is always better to be single and safe when necessary.

Nwachukwu is survived by four children among other family members. It is not clear what the future holds for her husband or for her legacy.