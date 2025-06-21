‘Gone But Not Forgotten’: ’60s Rockstar Reveals Death of Bandmate Ron Woodbridge

One of the original members of one of the 1960s’ most popular rock groups has died.

Ron Woodbridge, one of the original members of The Searchers, has died, according to a Thursday update from frontman Mike Pender.

Woodbridge was the group’s original singer and guitarist in its early days, back when they were also known as The Army Generations. While he departed the band before they released big hits such as “Love Potion No. 9” and “Needles and Pins,” he was a formative part of The Searchers’ history.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Ron Woodbridge,” Pender wrote on his website. “Ron was with me the day we watched John Wayne give us the unforgettable name still famous today!”

Pender is referring to the 1956 John Ford film The Searchers, which inspired the band’s name.

He added, “Goodbye Ron, Gone but not forgotten.”



Pender accompanied the death announcement with a 2013 photo from when the two met up at Scotland’s Edinburgh Playhouse.

No further details on Woodbridge’s passing, such as cause of death or date of death.