Gladys Knight’s Publicist Addresses Reports of Pancreatic Cancer

During Aretha Franklin‘s funeral in Detroit, singer Gladys Knight revealed that she and Franklin had the “same disease,” but her publicist later said she does not have pancreatic cancer.

“We shared the fact that we had the same disease,” Knight told Detroit’s WDIV-TV as she entered the Detroit church for the funeral.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer, but Knight’s publicist, Javier Delgado, told the Detroit News the 74-year-old singer does not have pancreatic cancer herself.

When asked what Knight meant by her comment, Delgado replied, “I’m not sure. Maybe she meant she feels her pain. But she does not have cancer.”

Franklin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2010 and survived almost eight years with the disease. She continued to perform until last year, and died on Aug. 16.

Knight opened up about Franklin’s death in an Us Weekly interview earlier this week. She did not mention being diagnosed with any disease or recent health scares.

The “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer reflected on death in her interview.

“We all have our days,” Knight told Us Weekly. “I mean, we have absolutely no control over that. The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming. So I’m not overly upset about it, and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

Knight said she still misses Franklin, but was happy that the Queen of Soul no longer has to suffer.

“I miss her, but I didn’t want her to suffer,” Knight told Us Weekly. “I really didn’t. And, you know, people could see it. She just kept driving and driving, and she knew it was a disease that would take her out, and she just kept on doing what she does best. So Aretha, safe journey.”

Knight is a seven-time Grammy winner and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Gladys Knight and the Pips. Some of her songs include “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “I’ve Got To Use My Imagination” and “If I Were Your Woman.”

Franklin died at age 76 on Aug. 16. Her funeral was Friday at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. The funeral included performances from Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill and Jennifer Hudson.

Speakers included the Rev. Jesse Jackson, with Bishop Charles H. Ellis III officiating.

Photo credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images