Gerry Marsden, Gerry and the Pacemakers Singer, Dead at 78

Gerry Marsden, the frontman for the 1960s rock group Gerry and the Pacemakers, died on Sunday. He was 78. Gerry and the Pacemakers scored several hits in 1963, including "I Like It," "You'll Never Walk Alne," "Ferry Cross the Mersey" and "Don't Let the Sun Catch You Crying." After the success of their recording of "You'll Never Walk Alone," the song became the anthem for Liverpool F.C.

Broadcaster Pete Price announced Marsden's death on social media, revealing his friend suffered a heart infection, reports The Independent. "It’s with a very heavy heart after speaking to the family that I have to tell you the legendary Gerry Marsden MBE, after a short illness which was an infection in his heart, has sadly passed away," Price wrote. "Sending all the love in the world to Pauline and his family. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing. Gerry’s words will live on forever with us. You’ll Never Walk Alone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W4yspmLRV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2021

Marsden's family also confirmed his death to the BBC. "Gerry died earlier today after a short illness in no way connected with Covid-19. His wife, daughters and grandchildren are devastated," his family said. His death also prompted a tribute from Liverpool FC on Twitter. "It is with such great sadness that we hear of Gerry Marsden’s passing," the club wrote. "Gerry’s words will live on forever with us."

Marsden was born in Liverpool on Sept. 24, 1942. He and his brother, Fred Marsden, were among the founding members of Gerry and the Pacemakers, whose early career mirrored the Beatles in several ways. They were even both managed by Brian Epstein and their early songs were produced by George Martin. In early 1963, Martin offered them the song "How Do You Do It?" after The Beatles rejected it. "How Do You Do It?" became an instant hit in the U.K.

Thank you for everything Gerry Marsden. We can't wait until #LFC fans can sing at Anfield again for you 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qzF3B8M4ZB — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 3, 2021

The group's next two singles - "I Like It" and "You'll Never Walk Alone" - were both hits as well. "You'll Never Walk Alone" was a cover of the song from Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel and it became an anthem for Liverpool F.C. The group never quite matched the success they found in 1963, although they did have a few more hits. Their 1964 single "Don't Let The Sun Catch You Crying" was their biggest hit in the U.S. In 1965, they made their own movie, Ferry Cross the Mersey, but the group broke up by 1967.

In the 1980s, Marsden experienced a career revival thanks to two charity singles. In 1985, he re-recorded "You'll Never Walk Alone" to raise funds for victims of the 1985 Bradford Football Stadium tragedy, in which 56 people died. In 1989, he recorded a new version of "Ferry Cross the Mersey" with Paul McCartney and other musicians in memory of the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Marsden continued performing until announcing his retirement in November 2018.